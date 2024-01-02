The Kerala High Court recently said that subjecting a wife to sexual perversions against her will amounts to mental as well as physical cruelty thereby entitling her to divorce. The division bench of Justices Amit Rawal and CS Sudha also stated that although different persons may define sexually perverse acts differently if one of the parties engaging in sex objects to the same with the other person continuing with it, that would amount to cruelty. The high court further said that when such incidents occur between spouses, it would be sufficient cause to grant divorce. HC on Abortion: Kerala High Court Declines Plea To Terminate 34 Weeks Pregnancy of 12-Year-Old Girl Having Alleged Incestual Relationship With Minor Brother.

HC on Divorce

