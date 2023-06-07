The Rajasthan High Court has stated that the child cannot be used as a weapon to gain a divorce on grounds of adultery while denying a man's request to record the paternity test results of his putative son in a divorce case. The court ruled that DNA testing violates a child's rights, including the right to privacy, the right to a decent existence, and the "right to have the confidence and happiness of being showered with love and affection by both parents." The child cannot be used as a weapon to get a divorce on the basis of adultery, on the strength of a DNA Paternity Test, noted Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati. The DNA Paternity Test must only be performed in extreme instances, he added. DNA Testing of a Minor Child Can’t Be Used As Shortcut To Establish Infidelity, Says Supreme Court.

Rajasthan HC on Kid’s DNA Test in Divorce Case

