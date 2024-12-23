The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently came to the aid of an interfaith couple. It directed the state to facilitate the marriage of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy before the marriage officer. The state's top court said that there is no prohibition to inter-faith marriage under Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. "…there is a prohibition in the personal law that under the Mohammedan Law, a mohamendan boy cannot perform marriage with a Hindu girl. However, there is no bar, if the marriage is taken place under Section 4 of the Act of 1954," the division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain said. As per the details of the case, respondent number 1 (Hindu girl) and 2 (Muslim boy) had applied for marriage before the Registrar of Marriage under Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (Conditions relating to solemnization of special marriages). It is also reported that the couple were apprehending a threat to their personal life and, hence, they had also preferred a writ petition for protection from the appellant/father of the girl and his family/community members. ‘It Would Not Be Proper if She Is Forced To Continue With the Pregnancy’: Madhya Pradesh High Court Permits Woman To Terminate Her Pregnancy Due to Matrimonial Dispute.

No Prohibition to Inter-Faith Marriage Under Section 4 of Special Marriage Act, Says HC

