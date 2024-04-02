The Karnataka High Court recently said that an employer in a Welfare State is expected to treat pensioners with soft gloves as they are in the evening of their life, having retired after putting in a long and spotless service during their productive years. The court also stated that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) being a 100 percent public sector undertaking of the Government of Karnataka, falls within the definition of 'State' under Article 12. The division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit remarked while dismissing an appeal filed by the Corporation challenging the order of the single judge bench which directed it to re-fix the salary of the petitioners by granting them the additional annual increment. The single-judge bench had also ordered the corporation to refit and pay the pension of the petitioners along with the arrears of salary and pension accrued. HC on Adoption: Karnataka High Court Directs Central Government To Recognise Adoption of Child From Uganda by an Indian Couple.

HC on Pensioners

