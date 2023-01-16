A Delhi police constable single-handedly nabbed a wanted chain-snatcher. Sharing the video of the incident on Sunday, the Delhi police lauded constable Sunil’s bravery. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the constable was following the criminals on his bike. Showing agility, the Delhi Police Constable Sunil apprehended him. The constable's firm hold prevented the culprit from escaping despite his best efforts. Another accomplice of the chain snatcher was also caught. Karnataka: Paragliders Crash After Engine Failure in Kodagu, Collide With Car After Landing On Road; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

थाना प्रेम नगर में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल सुनील के साहस और बहादुरी के चलते एक स्नैचर को बाइक से पीछा कर के गिरफ्तार किया गया। साथ ही उसके एक और साथी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपियों के पास से चोरी की स्कूटी व मोबाइल फोन बरामद किया गया है। आगे की जांच जारी है।#HeroesOfDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/EYUlYAp6fH — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 15, 2023

