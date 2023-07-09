As heavy rainfall continues to lash several areas of Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state for the next 48 hours. The weather agency issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Amid all of this, a video of a bridge connecting Aut and Banjar being washed away is going viral on social media. The 13-second video clip shows a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar being washed away as the Beas River overflows ferociously in Himachal's Mandi district. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Bridge Washes Away Due to Beas River Overflowing

#WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh (Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)