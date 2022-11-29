A road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh caved in on Monday morning, forming a deep pit in the middle of the road in the state's capital city. Due to the incident, the traffic was affected badly. PWD official Sandeep Kumar said that "the trunk line of the sewer line of Jal Nigam is passing from the middle of this road. Due to the breaking of the trunk line, pipe, or opening of the joint, the soil under the road has been washed out. Barricading was done immediately for the safety of commuters.” UP: Boy Escapes Kidnapping Bid by Biting Kidnapper, Jumping Off Moving Van in Ghaziabad.

Hole in Road:

Uttar Pradesh: Portion of road in State Capital Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar caves in pic.twitter.com/o4C6tBlUnx — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 29, 2022

