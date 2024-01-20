Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, January 20, announced that it will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 for Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya. All critical clinical services will remain functional, Delhi AIIMS said. Following the AIIMS, Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on January 22 at Pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, all emergency services shall remain functional and OPD registration counters to open at 1:30 pm, the hospital added. Apart from AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals will also observe a half day on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on Monday. Delhi Holiday for Ram Mandir Opening: LG VK Saxena Okays Half-Day Holiday for All Government Offices on January 22 on Account of Ram Temple Event.

Holiday for Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha:

AIIMS Delhi to observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024 on pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, all critical clinical services shall remain functional. pic.twitter.com/TfsQFs5utI — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Be Closed Till 2:30 PM

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi to observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024 on pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, all emergency services shall remain functional; OPD registration counters to open at 1:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/Q83jQuMHzI — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

