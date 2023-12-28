A man lost his life in a tragic accident that occurred in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened three days ago when a Wagon R, seen drifting horizontally, slammed into the man who was standing on the footpath. The man’s injuries caused his death. The CCTV footage of the accident was made public on Wednesday. In the video, 34-year-old Vishnu is seen strolling along the sidewalk and looking down at his phone when the Wagon R appears on the edge of the frame, drifting horizontally. Vishnu is dragged along with the sliding Wagon R as it slams into him quickly, leaving a cloud of dust in its wake. According to a police officer, Vishnu lived in Sirolia, and the accident happened at the Nawab intersection. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Boy Playing Outdoors Crushed to Death by Car in Bidar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Firozabad

Firozabad: A fatal accident occurred three days ago as car collided with a person Today, CCTV footage has come out shedding light on the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/KwU4tAdxB3 — Tanishq Punjabi (@tanishqq9) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)