A distressing video showing a teacher assaulting a student has surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Contrary to initial claims, Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab's Education Minister, clarified that the incident occurred in a private school, not a government institution. Bains stated that the district administration has been directed to file an FIR against the school owner, principal, and teacher involved. He appealed to media houses to avoid misreporting and misleading the public, highlighting that such false narratives harm the reputation of government school teachers. Hoshiarpur Shocker: School Principal Brutally Beats Small Boy, Pulls His 'Kesh' in Punjab's Baddon Village (Disturbing Video).

Harjot Singh Bains Orders Registration of FIR After Principal Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Small Boy

A video of a teacher beating a student is circulating on social media, falsely claimed to be of a government school. It is to clarify that the video is from a private school. We’ve directed the district administration to file an FIR against the school owner, principal, and… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 5, 2025

This is totally unacceptable. A teacher is brutally beating a student and even pulling his Jooda (Kesh). This video from Baddon village in Hoshiarpur is going viral on social media. @harjotbains kindly look into this. pic.twitter.com/VlaJGooErp — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 5, 2025

