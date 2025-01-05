A disturbing video showing a teacher brutally beating a student has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across the region. The incident, which took place at a private school in Baddon village, shows the teacher, identified as the school principal, physically assaulting a student. The video captures the teacher pulling the student’s hair (Kesh) and hitting him, leading to public outcry over the abuse. Hoshiarpur Brawl: 3 Dead, Several Sustain Injuries After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Punjab.

School Principal Brutally Beats Small Boy, Pulls His 'Kesh'

Update: The video is from a private school, and the woman in the video is the school principal. — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 5, 2025

