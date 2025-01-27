The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest march to the Hotstar office in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Monday, demanding that the streaming platform introduce Marathi commentary for cricket matches. The protest was led by MNS leader Ameya Khopkar. Khopkar and other party workers also conducted a sit-in at Hotstar’s office, insisting that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy be broadcast with commentary in Marathi. Khopkar raised concerns on X that Hotstar already offers commentary in various regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, and Haryanvi and questioned why Marathi had been excluded. "We made it clear that we will not leave until we receive a written commitment from Hotstar regarding Marathi commentary," Khopkar said. In response to the protest, Hotstar issued a letter assuring the MNS that Marathi commentary would be introduced for the Champions Trophy matches. Coldplay India Concert Tickets Being Sold in Black Market via Platforms Like Viagogo? MNS Leader Ameya Khopkar Alleges Corruption by BookMyShow, Warns of ‘Taste of Hotplay’ if Justice Not Done With Youths.

MNS Protests at Hotstar Office in Mumbai Over Missing Marathi Commentary for Cricket Matches

