A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Hyderabad met with a tragic accident on Wednesday while en route to Sabarimala. The incident occurred near Kanmala Attivalam in Kottayam, Kerala, on a ghat road. The bus, which was heading from Kottayam to Sabarimala, lost control and veered off the road, overturning about 15 kilometers from the Pamba river. The bus driver, identified as Raju from Saidabad, tragically died on the spot. Of the 30 passengers onboard, 8 sustained serious injuries, while 22 others were reported to have minor injuries. Fortunately, the accident was mitigated by the presence of trees, which prevented the bus from plunging further down the slope, averting what could have been a much worse tragedy. The passengers, Ayyappa devotees from Madannapet, were travelling to Sabarimala when the accident occurred. The injured individuals were promptly shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for medical treatment. Hyderabad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Private Bus Mows Down Students on Scooty in Panjagutta, 1 Dead, Another Injured; Probe Launched (See Pics).

Ayyappa Devotees' Bus Crashes Near Kottayam on Way to Sabarimala

A bus carrying #AyyappaDevotees from Old city, #Hyderabad , lost control and veers off ghat road, near Kanmala Attivalam in #Kottayam, #Kerala on Wednesday, while on the way to #Sabarimala, a big #BusAccident was averted, due to trees, which prevented the bus. One person died… pic.twitter.com/1PVpUNUzv7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 3, 2025

