Days after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared a deeply emotional post on X addressed to his parents. “My dear mom and dad. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” he wrote. Without naming names, he accused internal party members of betrayal: “greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me.” This is Tej Pratap Yadav’s first public statement referencing his parents since his six-year expulsion from RJD on May 25 for “irresponsible behaviour.” The action followed a controversial Facebook post allegedly revealing a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap denied posting it, claiming his account was hacked and the images were doctored to damage his family’s reputation. Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled From RJD: Lalu Prasad Yadav Removes His Son From Party for 6 Years Over 'Irresponsible Behaviour' Amid Relationship Row.

Tej Pratap Breaks Silence After RJD Expulsion

मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा.... मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे… — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 31, 2025

