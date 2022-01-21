With rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government today announced night curfew for 17 more towns with high positivity rates and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29. The timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am.

See Tweet:

In addition to 8 major cities and two cities in the state, night curfew will be implemented in 17 more towns: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0Xy2EYnC1r — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

In addition to the above, the night curfew will now be imposed in Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.#Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

