Ahead of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, school children in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi were seen forming a human chain. A video shared by news agency ANI shows school children forming a human chain to showcase "Champions Trophy" in order to cheer for the Indian cricket team ahead of India's match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy. The final of the ICC Champions Trophy will be played tomorrow in Dubai. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

School Children Form Human Chain To Showcase 'Champions Trophy'

#WATCH | School children in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi form a human chain showcasing the 'Champions Trophy' to cheer for Indian cricket team ahead of India vs New Zealand #ICCChampionsTrophy final to be played tomorrow in Dubai pic.twitter.com/bxX4w3ptHE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025

