After a delay of over 15 months, the Indian Army finally received the first batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, marking a significant step towards bolstering its combat capabilities along the western border in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Taking to X, the Indian Army's official handle posted photos of the Apache choppers' delivery, captioning it,"Indian Army inducts #Apache Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly (sic)." The Indian Army had signed a USD 600 million deal with the United States in 2020 for six Apache attack helicopters, with delivery initially expected between May and June 2024. Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Gets 1st Batch of Apache Attack Helicopters

Indian Army inducts #Apache Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly.#YearofTechAbsorption… pic.twitter.com/84grY5h4By — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)