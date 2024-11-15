A spa worker in Jaipur's Raja Park area brutally assaulted her employer on Wednesday night over an alleged INR 18,000 payment dispute. The attack, outside Mountain Thai Spa in Guru Nanak Pura, was caught on video and has gone viral. The footage shows the worker dragging the owner by her hair and beating her as bystanders recorded the scene. Police confirmed that the worker had assaulted the owner three days earlier, but no strict action was taken at the time. The victim had reportedly sought police help after the initial attack, but inadequate response led to the repeat assault. Betul: Child on Bicycle Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Spa Worker Assaults Owner in Jaipur

In a shocking video circulating on social media, a dispute between a spa owner and her employee over an alleged unpaid amount of ₹18,000 has gone viral. The incident, which took place in #Jaipur’s #GuruNanakPura area, shows an intense altercation spilling onto the street. The… pic.twitter.com/pp887lH4hd — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 15, 2024

