Terrorists fired upon a Jammu & Kashmir Police head constable near his house in Baramulla's Wailoo Kralpora on Tuesday evening, ANI reported. The development comes a day after a man from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Monday, October 30. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Uttar Pradesh Labourer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama (Watch Video).

Terrorists Fired Upon Police Head Constable

J&K | Terrorists fired upon one J&K Police Head Constable near his residence in Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla district. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

