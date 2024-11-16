West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of ten newborns in the NICU. Banerjee condemned the horrific incident and emphasized the urgent need for accountability and preventive measures to avoid such disasters in the future. In a heartfelt message, Banerjee expressed her solidarity with the grieving families and called the loss "devastating." She demanded swift action to investigate the cause of the fire and ensure stringent safety measures were implemented in hospitals nationwide. The tragedy, reportedly triggered by an electrical short circuit, has sparked widespread outrage. Many leaders have joined Banerjee in calling for stricter enforcement of fire safety protocols in medical facilities. Jhansi Hospital Fire: PM Narendra Modi Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased in Fire Incident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Sorrow, Mourns Newborns' Deaths, Demands Accountability

I am devastated by the tragic incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives in a fire in the NICU. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and demand accountability and immediate action to prevent such horrific accidents… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 16, 2024

