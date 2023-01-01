Two civilians were killed and four others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack, after gunmen entered a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The injured with gunshot wounds have been shifted to the hospital. Security forces have launched operation to nab the accused. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village

Check Tweet:

J&K | Two civilians dead and four others are injured in the firing that took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. Search operation has been launched in the area: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/lnnuZRT1VI — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

