In a major breakthrough, India and China have decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on January 27, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The development comes after a special representative meeting between the two sides. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was stopped in 2020 following years of India-China border tensions. Both countries also agreed in principle on the resumption of direct flights between the two nations. Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval’s Beijing Visit.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Resume Soon

India, China decide to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: MEA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2025

