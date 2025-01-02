Two police constables were critically injured when a car rammed into them during a routine vehicle inspection near Krishnavaram in Kirlampudi Mandal, Kakinada, late Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 1:00 AM as officers flagged down a car traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram. The driver initially pretended to stop but suddenly accelerated, striking Constable Raji Lovaraju of Kirlampudi Police Station and a colleague. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver abandoned the vehicle near Rajanagaram and fled. Police apprehended the driver and other suspects in West Godavari district. The car, registered in Uttar Pradesh, is suspected of being used for Ganja transportation. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine further details. Telangana: Woman Slaps and Assaults Wheelchair-Bound Father-in-Law With 'Chappal' in Nalgonda, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Cops Injured in Kakinada

#AndhraPradesh : A Car Suspected #Ganja #Smugglers Run Over Cops in #Kakinada A #CCTV footage has surfaced, a car rammed into #Police officials during vehicles checking on #NewYear Eve near Krishnavaram, in Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada, leaving two of them severely injured,… pic.twitter.com/nIKefhT9zO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 2, 2025

