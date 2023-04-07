The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed and pelted stones at each other in Kodekal village, located in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, Karnataka. Following the clash that broke out between the supporters on April 6, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days. The Congress leaders were traveling in a convoy of over 40 cars when they were asked to maintain silence and not honk. This led to an altercation. The BJP workers started pelting stones at the convoy. In retaliation, the Congress workers also pelted stones at them. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Second List of 42 Candidates, Check Candidates' Names and Their Constituencies.

Sec 144 Imposed in Yadgir

Karnataka | Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days, after a clash broke out between BJP and Congress supporters on April 6. The orders were issued by the District Collector of Yadgir. pic.twitter.com/Veh3LeoCO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

