A massive research balloon from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) landed on a house in Jalsangi village, Homnabad Taluk, Bidar district, early this morning. The balloon, released from TIFR’s Hyderabad facility for atmospheric research, carried a large machine with a blinking red light, alarming locals. A letter in Kannada found at the site confirmed its scientific purpose. Police informed TIFR, and a recovery team was dispatched. While no injuries occurred, the unexpected landing left villagers in shock. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Maternal Deaths in Karnataka: BJP Protests, Accuses Government of Using Blacklisted Firms.

Massive TIFR Research Balloon Lands on House in Bidar

A satellite payload #baloon of #TIFR , #Hyderabad fell on a house from sky in Bidar with a huge machine. A huge size balloon (looks like an airbag) fell from the sky, created panic among the villagers Jalsangi village in #Homnabad Taluk, #Bidar district, #Karnataka , early… pic.twitter.com/Dri4CikSdE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 18, 2025

