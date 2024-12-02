The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts of Kerala on December 2, 2024. The IMD predicts intense rainfall, with certain areas expected to receive rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm. The alert urges residents to be prepared and take necessary precautions. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next few days, with a probability of isolated to very heavy rainfall in other regions as well. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and follow safety measures. Wayanad School Holiday on December 2: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid IMD’s Red Alert for 4 Districts in Kerala.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod

IMD issues 'Red' alert for extremely heavy rain in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts of Kerala today pic.twitter.com/rNSTjZndqJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

