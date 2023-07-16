A giant King Cobra was rescued from a residential area in Bagaha of Bihar's West Champaran district on Sunday. According to the reports, the venomous serpent had wandered off the jungle from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) and slithered its way into the residential area. King Cobra was rescued by the officials from the forest department and was released into the wilderness safely. A video has been tweeted by the Patna Aakashwani that shows the officials carrying the huge serpent. Giant Python Spotted in Hapur: Viral Video Shows Huge Snake Coming Out of Forest Area in Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Locals Terrified.

King Cobra Rescued in Bihar Video:

