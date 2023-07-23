A Delhi traffic police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 on a Korean man for an alleged traffic violation but not providing a proper receipt. The incident came to light after a video surfaced on a Korean man's YouTube channel, showing the officer fining him without providing a receipt for the violation. After taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Police suspended the tainted officer with immediate effect. "Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption," Delhi Police tweeted. UP Police Officer Thrashes Shopkeeper Video: 'Drunk' Policeman Fights With Sweet Shop Owner When Asked to Make Payment in Kanpur, Suspended.

Korean Man Fined Rs 5,000:

Traffic Cop Suspended:

Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)