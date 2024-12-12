In an incident that put humanity to shame, a man was seen stealing jewellery from a woman after she was killed in the deadly Kurla BEST bus accident in Mumbai. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the person can be seen removing the gold bangles of a woman crushed to death in the horrific crash. The Kurla BEST bus crash in Mumbai killed seven people and injured 40. Kurla Bus Accident Video: CCTV Footage From Inside BEST Bus Shows Frightened Passengers as Speeding Vehicle Goes Out of Control.

Man Seen Stealing Dead Women’s Jewellery

यह तस्वीरें शर्मनाक है.. कुर्ला बस हादसे में एक महिला की मौत हो गई और कुछ लोग लाश के हाथों से उसके जेवरात को उतारते दिख रहे है.. ना जाने कौन है यह लोग, जो यह सब कर रहे है..#KurlaBusAccident #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/b8cMpMVOol — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) December 12, 2024

