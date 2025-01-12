Panic gripped locals in Gurugram's Sohna after a leopard entered the Anmol Ashiyana Society in Haryana. According to news agency IANS, the leopard entered the Anmol Ashiyana Society in Gurugram's Shona at around 12:30 AM on Saturday, January 12. Soon after local authorities were alerted, the forest department initiated a five-hour rescue operation at 1:30 AM and successfully captured the leopard without tranquillizers. It is reported that the forest department captured the big cat by using water sprays and cutting a door. After the incident, wildlife experts confirmed the leopard to be a 6 to 7-year-old male. Leopard Spotted in Gurugram: Big Cat Attacks and Kills Cow in Tikli Village; Locals Concerned (Watch Video).

Leopard Caught After Big Cat Creates Panic Post Entering Society in Gurugram

Haryana: A leopard caused panic after entering the Anmol Ashiyana Society in Sohna, Gurugram, around 12:30 AM on Saturday. The forest department initiated a five-hour rescue operation at 1:30 AM, successfully capturing the animal without tranquilizers by using water sprays and… pic.twitter.com/hxFmDCLbAs — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

