A leopard was spotted on the Junnar-Narayangaon road in Maharashtra's Pune, sparking panic among locals. The big cat was seen strolling near the area, causing concern for residents and travellers. A video of the leopard's sighting quickly went viral on social media. In the video, the big cat can be seen roaming on the road in the dark of the night. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Successfully Tranquilise and Rescued After Venturing Into Nigdi Area of Pimpri Chinchwad (Watch Video).

Leopard Spotted in Pune

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)