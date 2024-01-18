Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Thursday, January 18, said that Lord Ram is the soul of India. "India can't even be imagined without Lord Ram. So, I think declining the invitation (to pranpratishtha) was not correct and it should be reconsidered," he said. His statement comes a few days after Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya: Key Facts About the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple That You Should Know.

Lord Ram Is the Soul of India

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh | Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...Lord Ram is the soul of India. India can't even be imagined without Lord Ram. So, I think declining the invitation (to pranpratishtha) was not correct and it should be reconsidered." pic.twitter.com/Qq8DZ679Ev — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

