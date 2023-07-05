Multiple videos of a "teacher" named Madhu Singh are going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The viral videos of the woman, who identifies as Madhu Singh and is said to be teaching students on her YouTube channel, show her allegedly fondling her breasts during online classes. She is seen wearing bra while giving lessons in online classes. While some users were left furious over the purported teacher's actions, the viral videos have also become meme materials. One user who was upset with the teacher said, "Meet Kalyugi teacher "Madhu Singh". Nowadays, it is difficult to judge how low people can stoop to earn money," while a second user wrote, "Have such people not tarnished the teachers?" Here's how netizens reacted to teacher Madhu Singh's viral videos. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Meet Kalyugi Teacher "Madhu Singh"

Meet Kalyugi teacher "Madhu Singh" Nowadays,it is difficult to judge how low people can stoop to earn money. Earlier we used to teach our children गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः। गुरुरेव परंब्रह्म तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः।। But few do not fall in this category . pic.twitter.com/yOeEbX95fK — Renu Sharma (@Renusharma_27) July 5, 2023

Have Such People Not Tarnished the Teachers?

She Should Be Jailed for Profanity

#Shameless #MadhuSingh Teaching in a bra while caressing her breasts! WTF is wrong with people these days. Psychological disorder or shameless character? She should be jailed for profanity and tarnishing the teaching profession with such vulgar acts. God save the kids who might… https://t.co/7OaPassLA1 — Yogesh Puranik 🇮🇳 (@PuranikOfficial) July 5, 2023

YouTube Teacher Madhu Singh

Astrologer Nidhi ji after looking at the videos of YouTube teacher Madhu Singh : pic.twitter.com/kIYV7ilB0z — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 4, 2023

Madhu Singh Supremacy

Any Thoughts?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)