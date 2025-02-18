In a miraculous escape, passengers aboard a private bus travelling from Gujarat to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 narrowly escaped when the vehicle fell into a ditch in Ajaygarh Valley in Madhya Pradesh's Panna. All passengers were safely rescued through the bus's emergency gate, with no casualties reported. A video showing the passengers escaping through the emergency exit of the bus has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Mahakumbh Mela Fire: Blaze Erupts at 2 Camps of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Passengers Escape Through Emergency Exit as Bus Falls into Ditch in Panna on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Passengers travelling in a private bus going from Gujarat to Prayagraj had a miraculous escape when the vehicle fell into a ditch in Ajaygarh Valley in Panna district. All the passengers were later rescued through the emergency gate of the bus.#MPNews… pic.twitter.com/k1wKMxxSjn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2025

