Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on January 15, the third day of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, to take a sacred dip in the holy confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. The event, which began on January 13, has already seen over 5 crore devotees participate in the first two days. The auspicious occasion coincided with Paush Purnima, where an overwhelming crowd of more than 3.5 crore devotees were witnessed in Makar Sankranti. As the 45-day-long festival progresses, the spiritual fervour continues to build, drawing pilgrims from across the globe. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Many as 25 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam So Far on Makar Sankranti.

Day 3 of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day long #MahaKumbh2025 that began on 13th January - Paush Purnima Over 5 crore devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human… pic.twitter.com/zC7sO48e55 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

