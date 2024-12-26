Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, Ajay Solanki, PRO of Ahmedabad Railway, said that the Western Railway has launched 98 special trains to facilitate pilgrim movement for Mahakumbh. He also said that of the 98 special trains, 34 are operated by the Ahmedabad division. "Dedicated RPF teams ensure safety, and bookings have already begun, with most trains witnessing full occupancy," he added. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Devotees, Check Complete List and Details Here.

34 Special Trains Operated by the Ahmedabad Division

