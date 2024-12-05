A man-eater leopard was allegedly caught by locals in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj after the big cat allegedly attacked a few farmers in Lalpur village. A video of the incident showing the leopard being caught by locals has also surfaced online. It is reported that the villagers decided to take things in their had after no concrete action was taken despite the forest department informed about the leopard. Although the villagers managed to catch the leopard, it is learned that the big cat died after the incident as it was strangled by the locals. Reacting to the news about youth catching leopard in Maharajganj district, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the condition of Uttar Pradesh has become very bad. "When the government is not concerned about the lives of the people, then the people will be forced to risk their lives to protect themselves from animals," his post on X read. ‘Man-Eating’ Leopard Attacks 2 Farmers in UP’s Maharajganj, Captured by Villagers (Watch Video).

Villagers Catch Leopard in Maharajganj

“ये देश है वीर जवानों का” महराजगंज जिले के नौतनवा तहसील के लालपुर गांव में तेंदुए की गतिविधियों से ग्रामीणों में खौफ का माहौल था। वन विभाग को सूचना देने के बावजूद कोई ठोस कदम न उठाए जाने से ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा बढ़ता गया। आखिरकार, गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने खुद तेंदुए को पकड़ने की… pic.twitter.com/XfBDxayYOR — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) December 4, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Responds to Viral Viral, Says Condition of Uttar Pradesh has Become Very Bad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)