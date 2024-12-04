A mysterious incident in Maharajganj’s Kadja village has left residents shocked as a 35-year-old woman, Sumitra Yadav, was bitten by a snake for the eighth time. The incident occurred on Sunday when a brown snake entered her home and bit her thumb. Sumitra, whose husband works abroad, has been repeatedly bitten by the same type of snake since 2021. She was rushed to the community health center in Nichlaul and is recovering well. This recurring phenomenon has created panic and curiosity in the village, with locals speculating about the reasons behind this unusual occurrence. Snakebite Declared Notifiable Disease in India: Health Ministry Declares Snakebite Cases and Deaths a ‘Notifiable Disease’.

Woman Survives Snakebite for 8th Time

