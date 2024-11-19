Authorities seized unaccounted cash worth INR 1.98 crore from a hotel in Nashik on November 18, just two days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The raid was conducted following a tip-off, raising concerns over illicit election funding. Nashik District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma confirmed the seizure, stating that the Expenditure Observer and team are investigating the matter further. The incident has intensified scrutiny of financial irregularities during the election period. Voting for the Vidhan Sabha polls is scheduled for November 20, with authorities ramping up vigilance. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: All Set for MahaYuti vs MVA Contest As High-Octane Campaigning for Vidhan Sabha Polls Ends.

Cash Found in Nashik Hotel Before Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Nashik DM, Jalaj Sharma says, "As per the information received so far, Rs 1.98 Crores have been seized from there. Expenditure Observer and team are taking further action..." https://t.co/lAtHjRINPe pic.twitter.com/HBmQjz0bvt — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

