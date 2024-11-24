Mahayuti supporters celebrated outside counting centres in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar despite a ban on victory processions. BJP’s Atul Save secured Aurangabad East, defeating AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel. Shiv Sena’s Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan won Aurangabad Central over AIMIM’s Siddiqui Naseruddin, while Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shirsat triumphed in Aurangabad West, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Raju Ramrao Shinde. Authorities deployed police to maintain order during the celebrations. Devendra Fadnavis Receives Warm Welcome As He Arrives At His Residence in Nagpur Following MahaYuti’s Historic Win in Maharashtra Election (Watch Video).

Celebrations Amid Ban on Victory Processions In Aurangabad

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Mahayuti supporters celebrated outside the counting centres in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar amid a ban on victory processions by the district authorities here today. Police force was deployed in the area BJP leader and State Minister Atul Save… pic.twitter.com/3Cu20M3wNK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

