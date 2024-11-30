The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited an Indian National Congress (INC) delegation for discussions on December 3, 2024, to address their concerns regarding the Maharashtra election results. In its interim response, the ECI reaffirmed a transparent electoral process, involving candidates and agents at every stage, and assured a review of INC’s concerns. Responding to allegations about voter turnout discrepancies, the ECI clarified that any gaps between 5 PM polling data and final turnout figures result from procedural duties performed by presiding officers before updates. The Commission introduced an 11:45 PM press note during the 2024 General Elections to ensure additional transparency, a practice continued in subsequent elections. The ECI reiterated the legitimacy of its electoral roll updating process and assured INC of a comprehensive review post-discussions. Integrity of Electoral Process Severely Compromised, Congress to Soon Launch Movement: CWC.

ECI Addresses INC Concerns Over Maharashtra Election Results

Responding to the issue raised by INC regarding voter turnout data, EC asserts no discrepancy in voter turnout data which is available with all candidates polling station wise and is verifiable. Gap in 5 PM polling data and final voter turnout are due to procedural priorities, as… — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)