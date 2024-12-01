A video circulating on social media features Syed Shuja, a self-proclaimed cyber expert, alleging the ability to hack and tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Maharashtra elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed his claims as baseless and unsubstantiated. Shuja, who claims to have worked with the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) on EVM development between 2009 and 2014, has no verifiable credentials from the institutions he mentions, including a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. His allegations of asylum in the US and previous attacks also remain unverified. This isn’t Shuja’s first attempt to stir controversy. In 2019, he made similar claims at a London press conference. The ECI filed an FIR against him, reiterating that EVMs are tamper-proof. ECIL also categorically denied Shuja’s association with their EVM projects, further debunking his statements. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Ballot Paper, Criticizes EVM Conspiracy Theories, Says ‘When You Lose, EVMs Are Tampered With; When You Win, EVMs Are Fine’.

Man Claims He Can Hack EVMs

कल से ये वीडियो गाँव गाँव तक में वायरल हो गया है. ये मुद्दा बहुत ही अलार्मिंग है. इसके बारे में फैक्ट चेक सबसे ज़्यादा ज़रूरी है. pic.twitter.com/gJG8EE9DAQ — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) November 30, 2024

ECI Responds

