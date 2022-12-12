A Nilgai which fell into a deep, open well in Maharashtra's Bukdhana was pulled out after a rescue operation. The animal was safely extricated from the deep pit with the help of rope. The video of the rescue operations has gone viral on social media. The nilgai or the blue bull (Boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest Asian antelope and it is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. This species is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Video: Leopard Falls Into Open Well in Jakhori Village in Maharashtra’s Nashik; Rescued.

Nilgai Rescued from Well in Buldhana:

