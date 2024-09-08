Women carried out a protest rally against the Central Government in Manipur’s Imphal as the ongoing Manipur crisis stretched into its 16th month. The protestors expressed their frustration and demanded swift action to resolve the prolonged unrest in the state. The rally saw a large turnout of women from various parts of the region amid the community's growing discontent with the government's handling of the crisis. Demonstrators called for immediate intervention and justice for those affected by the conflict, which has left a deep impact on the region. Six people were killed amid fresh violence in Manipur on Saturday. Manipur School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on September 9 and 10 Amid Deteriorating Law and Order in State.

Protest Rally in Manipur

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur | Women carry out a protest rally against the Central Government as the Manipur crisis continues for 16 months pic.twitter.com/6AdD1x2I1q — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

