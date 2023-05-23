Manohar Joshi, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader has been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai. According to reports, Joshi has been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment as his health condition worsened. Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray are likely to visit the hospital to inquire about his health. Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Calls on Two Shiv Sena Veterans, Including Former CM Manohar Joshi.

Manohar Joshi Admitted to Hospital

