Panic gripped students and teachers of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School in West Bengal's Malda on April 26 when a person entered a classroom brandishing a revolver and with a knife tucked in his trousers. The gun-wielding man, identified as Deb Ballabh, was allegedly threatening to kill students. DSP Azharuddin Khan, who was present there, risked his life and helped cops overpower Ballabh. The police averted the hostage crisis by disarming him and saved lives of students. In a tweet, West Bengal Police said that they were proud of DSP Azharuddin Khan who saved many lives. West Bengal: Police Avert Hostage Crisis in Malda School, Disarm Gun-Wielding Man (Watch Video).

DSP Azharuddin Khan Overpowers Armed Man To Save Lives of Students:

This brave #Bengal police officer, DSP Azharuddin Khan today risked his life to save a class full of school students from an armed person who took the students hostage in #Malda pic.twitter.com/an8woZzPSf — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) April 26, 2023

West Bengal Police Praise DSP Azharuddin Khan for His Bravery:

#WBP is proud of DSP Azharuddin Khan @malda_police who by risking his life, dauntlessly saved a class of students who were taken to hostage by an armed person and once again proved that duty comes first! #WestBengalPolice4U pic.twitter.com/nX6DQNGedF — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) April 26, 2023

