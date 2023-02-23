In a major development, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has agreed to implement the new exam pattern in the year 2025. The commission took to Twitter to share the news. "The revised examination plan and syllabus is being implemented from the year 2025, taking into account the demand of the candidates regarding the descriptive nature of the State Services Main Examination, the law and order situation and the additional time to be given to the candidates for preparation," said MPSC in a statement. A section of government job aspirants were protesting for delaying the implementation of the new pattern for the state civil services exams for the past few days. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Passes Resolution To Rename Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai as Chintamanrao Deshmukh Station After Taking Over Reins of Shiv Sena.

MPSC Agrees to Implement New Exam Pattern From 2025:

राज्यसेवा मुख्य परीक्षेच्या वर्णनात्मक स्वरूपाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भातील उमेदवारांची मागणी, कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेची निर्माण झालेली परिस्थिती व उमेदवारांना तयारीसाठी द्यावयाचा अतिरिक्त कालावधी विचारात घेऊन सुधारित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रम सन २०२५ पासून लागू करण्यात येत आहे. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) February 23, 2023

