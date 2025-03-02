(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Mumbai: Brazilian Woman Swallows 100 Cocaine Capsules Worth INR 10.96 Crore, Arrested After DRI Busts Smuggling Attempt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Interna
Mumbai DRI caught a Brazilian woman smuggling cocaine worth INR 10.96 crore. She had swallowed 100 capsules and later expelled them at a hospital. Arrested under NDPS Act, investigations into drug syndicates continue.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 02, 2025 11:31 AM IST