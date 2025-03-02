Mumbai’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a Brazilian woman attempting to smuggle drugs from São Paulo. Upon questioning, she admitted to ingesting cocaine-filled capsules, leading authorities to rush her to a government hospital. Medical procedures helped her expel 100 capsules containing a total of 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at INR10.96 crore. Officials confirmed that the drugs were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the woman was placed under arrest. The DRI is now investigating possible connections to larger drug syndicates and tracing the recipient of the consignment in India. Authorities suspect the woman was acting as a courier for an international trafficking network. Further inquiries are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation. Mumbai: Woman Swallows 84 Cocaine Capsules to Smuggle Drugs, Arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

