In a dramatic rescue, two Mumbai police personnel saved a 59-year-old woman from drowning in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive, South Mumbai. The incident occurred during high tide near Sundar Mahal junction, where the elderly woman slipped from the promenade into the rough sea. Police officers Kiran Thackeray and Amol Dahiphale, stationed at Marine Drive Police Station, swiftly responded to the onlooker's alert and jumped into the sea to rescue Swati Kanani. Despite the challenging conditions, they successfully pulled her to safety. A video of the incident has been shared on social media by Mumbai police. Kanani, a Matunga resident, was admitted to the hospital and is reported to be conscious and stable. Mumbai Police Comes to UP Judge's Rescue, Tracks and Retrieves His Phone Left Behind in Online Taxi (See Pic).

Watch Video of Dramatic Rescue by Mumbai Police:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

