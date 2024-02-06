A boat from Kuwait entered the Indian waters on Tuesday morning, February 6. The Indian Navy intercepted and brought it to Mumbai's Gateway of India, where it is presently stationed. Three individuals were on board the vessel, which has been identified as Abdullah Sharafat. The crew members are currently being questioned by a combined team from the Indian Navy, coast guard, and coastal police. Further, the three persons onboard the vessel are from Tamil Nadu, and nothing suspicious has reportedly been found from them as of now. The authorities have launched a probe into the matter. Pune Customs Officials Along With Indian Coast Guard Seize Boat Smuggling 3,500 Goats and Sheep to Dubai (See Pics).

Boat From Kuwait With Three Persons Onboard Enters Indian Waters

UPDATE BY MUMBAI POLICE Today Three persons with a boat have come from Kuwait at Gateway of india using a boat as told by them. Boat has been stationed at gateway and has been checked . Three persons are from Tamilnadu, India. Nothing suspicious has been found as of now. — Kumar Ankit (@Kumar_Ankit03) February 6, 2024

A suspcious boat, named "Abdullah Sharif", found near Gateway of India. The boat had three people onboard, all of them hail from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. The boat has arrvied from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at… — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

